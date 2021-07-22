Nashville mother accused of driving drunk through Franklin with children in car

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wrong-way driver was intoxicated as she drove her children around Franklin, dragging car parts under her vehicle, according to police.

Franklin police said officers were alerted around 11 p.m. Tuesday to a driver on the wrong side of McEwen Drive near Mallory Lane.

The vehicle was missing its front bumper and other car parts were being dragged from the undercarriage, according to officers.

Police said they stopped the vehicle and determined the driver, identified as Kelly Boyer, was drunk. Her two children, ages one and seven, were in the backseat of the car, investigators said.

Boyer, a Nashville woman, was arrested on charges of DUI, child abuse, felony reckless endangerment and failure to exercise due care.

She was booked into the Williamson County jail on a $34,500 bond.