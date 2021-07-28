Nashville mom charged with abusing 5-year-old son after he wet bed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old mother has been charged with abusing her five-year-old son with disabilities after he wet the bed at their Nashville home earlier this year, an arrest warrant alleges.

The warrant states the child showed up at school in late March with “multiple bruises” and “marks to his legs, arm, side, face and back.”

A school nurse examined him and determined his injuries, which included a belt mark, shoe patterned print and hand print on his body, were the result of physical abuse, according to the police report.

Police said school staff attempted to question the boy about his injuries, but said, due to his “low verbal ability” and “a developmental delay,” he was not able to provide information.

The school reported the alleged abuse to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the agency launched an investigation alongside Metro police.

When the child’s 25-year-old mother, Pierria Aquanetta Parks, was questioned, officers said she admitted to spanking her son a few days prior because he wet the bed.

The warrant alleges she struck him with her hand, a belt and a Nike sandal on his body at their residence on Avondale Circle.

Parks was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of felony child abuse. She was later released on a $5,000 bond.

A booking photo for Parks was not immediately released by law enforcement.