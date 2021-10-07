Nashville men charged in sex trafficking investigation after trying to pay officer posing as 16-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men are facing commercial sex trafficking charges after an undercover investigation in Nashville.

Gabriel Soto, 33, Kendall Kendrick, 28, and Arthur Burnett, 51, were all booked into the Metro jail on felony charges Wednesday.

According to each arrest affidavit, Metro police said the men responded to an erotic ad on the internet and made contact with an undercover officer who was portraying themselves as a 16-year-old.

Police said the suspects then showed up at a hotel in Davidson County. Soto gave $80 to the undercover officer for sexual services. Kendrick agreed to pay $160 for an hour of time with the officer. Burnett went into the hotel room with $294 to exchange for sex.

All three were taken into custody at the hotel and are being charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act. Each of them had a bond set at $20,000.

News 2 is working to learn if the cases were a part of a larger operation by local law enforcement. Earlier this year, 17 men were charged in an MNPD human trafficking operation.