Nashville man with 10-month-old in vehicle charged with DUI after crash on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police charged a man with driving under the influence after he crashed into a guard rail on I-40 West with a 10-month-old in the back seat.

An arrest warrant states this happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on I-40 West just before exit 208. Police were called to the scene for a vehicle accident.

When they arrived, they saw 28-year-old Dallas Clemons behind the wheel of a 2013 Mazda 3. Clemons had his child in the back seat who was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Vanderbilt Pediatrics.

A male witness told officers Clemons was driving in front of him in the far left lane and speeding. The witness stated Clemons began to merge right across two lanes of traffic and then ran off the road, hitting a guard rail.

Another female witness told officers she saw the crash and claimed the driver did not brake at all. She stated Clemons got out of the car and frantically went to each door, walking around the car.

Officers stated Clemons was not able to listen to instructions and they asked for permission to search the back pack he had on at the time. Clemons said yes and officers found eight grams of marijuana inside a baby formula container.

The arrest warrant states Clemons showed signs of impairment through testing. He was also unable to stand on one leg. He was then arrested.

Upon searching Clemons, officers found a ripped baggie with a pink residue inside. Clemons was taken to the General Hospital for a blood draw and taken to booking.

He faces charges of DUI, child endangerment, drug possession, drug paraphernalia and no insurance.