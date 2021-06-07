Nashville man wanted in Gallatin apartment shooting, likely armed

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for a Nashville man wanted on charges of attempted homicide and reckless endangerment.

According to Gallatin Police, Bruce Smith is wanted for a shooting that occurred at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Monday. Smith was last seen on foot wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and has multiple tattoos on his arms. He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Investigators are urging extreme caution when approaching Smith, as he may be armed.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in the whereabouts of Smith, you’re asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.