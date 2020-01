NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department Fire Marshal Arson Investigations unit officials say they’re looking for a person of interest for questioning about a fire.

The fire was set on January 22nd at the Best Cleaners in the 3000 block of Brick Church Pike in Nashville.





This person is known to frequent the area around this location and is believed to be homeless.

Please call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 with any information on the subject or his whereabouts.