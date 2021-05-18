Nashville man wanted for attempted murder, aggravated robbery & assault now in police custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for attempted murder, aggravated robbery and assault is now in custody, according to a release from Metro police.

Investigators said 37-year-old Christopher Hill was arrested. He is charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and aggravated robbery for three different incidents that happened in the 100 block of Haynes Park Drive.

In January 2020, Hill is accused of stabbing a man during a fight at a residence there. The victim was attending a party at the time he was stabbed in the back and head. He recovered from his injuries.

Police said two other incidents happened in September of 2019. In the first, Hill was identified as the man who fired shots into a car, striking the male driver. He was critically injured but survived.

In the second case, Hill is accused of robbing a woman outside the home as she was trying to drive away. He allegedly held a gun by his side when he reached in and stole items from her vehicle.

An investigation by undercover detectives led to Hill’s arrest on Monday at the Haynes Park Drive residence. Hill is being held on a $500,000 bond.

No other information was immediately released.