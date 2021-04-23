Nashville man says brother’s body found dumped off Kentucky interstate ‘cold-hearted murder’

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — On Monday, 32-year-old Patrick Washington’s father reported him missing. Hours later, Metro Police found his car on the shoulder of I-65 south in Madison with bullet holes and blood inside, but no sign of Washington.

Then on Tuesday, detectives found Washington’s body in a grassy area off I-65 in Warren County, Kentucky near mile marker 15.

On Thursday afternoon Metro Police arrested 32-year-old Jatecia Lake for Washington’s murder.

Washington’s brother, Kenneth Taylor, says Lake is a long-time friend of his brothers and was shocked to find out she was charged with his death.

“I was shocked. I was shocked. I couldn’t believe that this female had been around family. I couldn’t believe that this was somebody that he called sister. Somebody that he was affiliated with,” Taylor said.

Taylor says his brother was always smiling and loved his neighborhood, his family, and his three children.

“My brother is gone and I don’t know what it could’ve been about. But I can’t get that back,” Taylor said. “That’s just cold hearted. That’s just cold hearted murder, man. They got to own up to it!”

Metro Police say it’s likely that Lake shot Washington Sunday morning while they were inside his silver Jeep in the parking lot of Corner Music on Dickerson Pike. Investigators say surveillance video captured another man exit the car and run behind a building.

If you know anything about the case, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.