Nashville man robbed of stimulus money by someone he knew, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested a man after they say he robbed another man of his stimulus money in a Nashville public housing area.

According to an arrest warrant, on July 6, 2021, the victim and Sedrick Yarbrough, 42, went to a Regions Bank together as the victim cashed his stimulus check. As they got off the bus somewhere near J.C. Napier Homes, police say Yarborough then attacked the victim, tore his shirt, and took his $1,400 in government funds.

Officials say Yarbrough then ran off and dropped the victim’s shirt on the ground nearby.

The victim was able to identify the suspect in a photo lineup.