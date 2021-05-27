Nashville man killed in shootout with Kansas police

News
Posted: / Updated:

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – Police in the Kansas City suburb of Lenexa, Kansas, say a 34-year-old man from Tennessee died in a shootout with police at a hotel.

Lenexa police spokesman Danny Chavez said 34-year-old Darren Dejuan Chandler, who was from the Nashville area, died in the shooting at the Extended Stay America hotel early Tuesday.

Police were called after receiving several calls about a man and woman fighting inside a hotel room.

Police say officers were trying to contact the people involved when they encountered Chandler, who they said had a gun.

Two officers exchanged shots with Chandler, who died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss