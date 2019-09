NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man died Saturday night in a crash on I-40 near Charlotte Pike.

Eric J. Chapman, 40, drove off a curve on the interstate at 11:20 p.m. and hit the end of a guardrail, police said. The car overturned. Chapman was found outside of the car and may have been ejected, according to police.

Police did not indicate why the man crashed. Investigators said they were waiting on toxicology testing “to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.”