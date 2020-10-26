Nashville man killed in collision involving tractor-trailer on I-65 North

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was killed in a collision involving a tractor-trailer over the weekend, according to a release from Metro Police.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on I-65 North.

Police said 37-year-old Shawn Scruggs, of Nashville, was killed in the crash.

The investigation revealed the tractor-trailer had stalled on I-65 North near Dickerson Pike. That’s when police said, Scruggs, crashed into the rear of the trailer.

Scruggs died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Evidence on the roadway showed no signs that Scruggs tried to brake or avoid the crash. Police also said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.