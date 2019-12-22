Nashville man jumps off second story landing in attempt to avoid arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say that on Saturday they spotted a stolen red Chrysler in the 2700 block of Whites Creek Park.

They say Sudarius Johnson, Ronkerion Williamson and Kenneth Gordon got out of the car and tried going into different apartments at a complex there.

They forced their way into a victim’s home. She started screaming to get out.

The victim tells police one of the suspects asked if they could keep a gun in her home and escape out of her window.

Police told Johnson to stop when they saw him, but he started to run.

Johnson jumped from the 2nd floor landing and ran from police.

Police & K9 officers eventually caught up to Johnson in the 2600 block of Whites Creek Park.

Johnson is facing a charge for theft of property and evading arrest.