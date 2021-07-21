Nashville man free on bond for car burglary arrested again for auto theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man free on bond after being arrested by Metro Police back in May for car burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card was arrested Wednesday for stealing a pickup truck belonging to a Papa John’s delivery driver.

According to MNPD, the crime occurred around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store near 21st Avenue and West End Avenue. Investigators say they spotted the suspect, 22-year-old Dillon Krantz, traveling in the stolen Nissan Frontier on Charlotte Pike near 36th Avenue.

When investigators attempted to stop him, Krantz didn’t immediately pull over and drove about 30 miles per hour to a parking lot two blocks away, where undercover detectives took him into custody without incident.

In addition to stealing the truck, Krantz is charged with stealing a Lexus sedan from the parking lot of a convenience store on McCrory Lane on June 2.