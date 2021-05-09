Nashville man fires gun several times on Broadway, arrested for reckless endangerment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man after he fired a gun several times on Broadway.

According to an arrest affidavit from police, officers responded to a call for shots fired at 4th Avenue North and Broadway Saturday.

When officers arrived, they saw Jonston N. Son being restrained by security guards. Several witnesses told officers Son was involved in a fight with several other people. At some point during the fight, Son took out a gun and fired several shots into the air.

One witness told police she was in fear for her life. Upon searching Son, officers found a small amount of a white powder substance consistent with cocaine in his front pocket. Son was arrested and is facing reckless endangerment charges.

No other information was immediately released.