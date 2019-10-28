Nashville man fatally stabbed in his home Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man inside his home Saturday night.

52-year-old Melvin Daniel was stabbed inside his Clare Avenue apartment.

According to reports, Daniel pounded on his neighbor’s door asking for help and collapsed.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

According to authorities, Daniel lived alone and had frequent visitors.

Anyone with information about Daniel’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.