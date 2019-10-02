Nashville man facing federal firearms charges after 3-year-old child suffers gunshot wound to the head

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old man faces federal weapons charges after his three-year-old son was shot in the head last month at a relative’s home in Madison.

Kedrick Ross was charged Wednesday with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

A criminal complaint alleges Ross was in possession of three stolen firearms and also possessed illegal drugs including marijuana, Xanax, methamphetamine, and MDMA as well as items associated with the packaging and sale of drugs.

Ross was arrested earlier Wednesday by ATF agents and Metro Nashville Police Youth Services Division detectives after appearing in Davidson County Criminal Court on other charges.

The charges are a result of the investigation that began on September 9, 2019, after Ross’s three-year-son suffered a gunshot wound to the head while at a relative’s house in Nashville.

The investigation determined that Ross, his girlfriend, and child had stayed at a relative’s house on the previous evening and they found their son with a gunshot wound to the head the following day, after being startled by the sound of a “bang.”

After the child was transported to the hospital, detectives from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department interviewed the relative who told them that after the child was shot, Ross picked up the gun, placed it in a purse, and put in in her car parked in the driveway.

Further investigation shows that at the time of this incident, Ross was under state indictment for other offenses, and out on bond, including a December 2018 incident in which he was arrested by MNPD officers on drug possession and distribution charges and possessing a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun.

While on bond in of May 29, 2019, Ross was arrested by MNPD officers after fleeing from them in the area of 25th Avenue North, a part of the Cumberland View Apartments and commonly referred to as “Dodge City.”

During this incident, officers with the Juvenile Crimes Task Force saw a vehicle, illegally parked in a handicap-designated space.

As officers approached the vehicle, Ross exited the driver’s seat and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, a TASER was deployed in order to subdue Ross.

After being apprehended, two loaded Glock semi-automatic handguns were recovered from Ross’s vehicle, along with marijuana, MDMA, and several items associated with drug distribution. Each of these firearms had previously been reported stolen in separate incidents.

One was forcibly taken from an individual as he walked along Charles E. Davis Boulevard in June 2018 and the other was stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence in Nashville in July 2018.

In addition to these charges, Ross had previously been convicted of felonies in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substances with intent to sell.

If convicted, Ross faces a minimum of 10 years, up to life in prison.