Nashville man facing charges in East St. Louis double homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is facing charges in a double homicide in East St. Louis.

According to Illinois State Police Investigations, 29-year-old Orlando M. Ladd Jr., of Nashville, Tennessee is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The charges come after both Charlie Howard and Martinel Labon died after being shot in the head, reportedly by Ladd.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 13, 2021 around 3:12 a.m. in the Samuel L. Gompers Housing complex located at 450 North 6th Street, East Saint Louis, IL.

Investigators said both men were shot at the location and died from their injuries. Ladd was arrested and his bond was set at $1,000,000.

Ladd remains in the Rutherford County Jail in Murfreesboro and awaits extradition.

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 6, the East St Louis Police Department, St. Clair County Coroner and St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

No other information was immediately released.