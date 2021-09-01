Nashville man faces several charges following breach of U.S. Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another Tennessean has been charged following the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by News 2, Christopher Cunningham, of Nashville, faces several charges. Those include:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in Capitol Building or Grounds

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

His case has been transferred from Middle Tennessee to Washington D.C.

The complaint includes reported images of Cunningham captured on surveillance video. It also states that in February, the FBI received several tips that Christopher Michael Cunningham, of Nashville, breached the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021 based on posts he made on social media.

Video surveillance footage from Capitol Police shows reported images of Cunningham with a beard, glasses and a distinctive striped hate, holding up what appeared to be a phone as he entered the West side of the Capitol Building around 2:20 p.m. EST.

The complaint states that through lawfully obtained Google records, the FBI was able to obtain information confirming that the subscriber of an email address “Chris Cunningham” was indeed present at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The complaint specifically states that a device associated with subscriber “Chris Cunningham” entered the Capitol Building shortly after 2: 17 p.m. and traveled through the building, exiting on the East side.

No other information was immediately released.