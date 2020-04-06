Live Now
Nashville man dies in crash on I-40 East

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said a Nashville man is dead after crashing on I-40 East over the weekend.

Police said 60-year-old Floyd Heughan died in the crash on the Demonbreun Street Bridge around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said Heughan was driving his van east on I-40 and traveled off the road, hitting a concrete wall. The van crossed over all three lanes of travel and hit the center median. Police said Heughan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

There is a toxicology test scheduled.

