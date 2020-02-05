Nashville man dies after crash on Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a man is dead after crashing on Old Hickory Boulevard.

They said the crash happened on Sunday around 1:10 a.m. near Hickory Springs Road.

Reports said 27-year-old Tanner Karr was traveling east on Old Hickory Boulevard when he entered a curve in the road, struck a guardrail and traveled down an embankment.

Police said Karr wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died. Officials said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.