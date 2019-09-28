Nashville man critically injured in Friday’s two-car collision on Lebanon Pike dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville man critically injured in a head-on two-car collision Friday on Lebanon Pike involving a suspected drunk driver, has died.

60-year-old Jessie Patton was driving his 2000 Nissan Altima eastbound on Lebanon Pike at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Patton was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The driver, 39-year-old Kathryn McGlasson, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Mitsubishi and crossed over into his lane striking the Nissan head-on.

Responding officers reported that they observed indicators that the driver was impaired.

A bottle of over the counter sleeping pills was recovered from her car. She smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes.

After she was treated and released, McGlasson was charged with vehicular assault, implied consent, driving on a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance, and driving on expired tags.

She is free on a $13,750 bond.

McGlasson refused to submit to any drug or alcohol testing. A sample of her blood will be analyzed for alcohol and drug content at the MNPD Crime Lab.

It is anticipated that the charge of vehicular assault will be amended to vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Both Patton and McGlasson were wearing their seatbelts.