Nashville man convicted for West End Rite Aid robbery, shooting sentenced to nearly 30 years in federal prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man convicted for robberies and a shooting at the Rite-Aid Pharmacy on West End Avenue was sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court to 29.5 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

26-year-old Dionte Breedlove was found guilty by a federal jury in October 2019, after a week-long trial of robberies affecting interstate commerce and using a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence.

Breedlove was tried for participating in two separate robberies of the pharmacy on September 14, 2017 and again on October 9, 2017, during which he shot an unarmed security guard.

Breedlove and 22-year-old Carlos Valcarcel-Arocho, of Nashville, were both charged in August of 2018. The investigation revealed that Valcarcel-Arocho, an employee of Rite-Aid, was present during each robbery and texted Breedlove when the time was right to go into the store.

Valcarcel-Arocho posed as a victim during the robbery, helping to stuff cash into a bag after opening the safe and cash registers.

The investigation also revealed that Breedlove and Valcarcel-Arocho had been acquaintances for years.

A search warrant executed at Valcarcel-Arocho’s apartment uncovered several items connected to the robbery.

Valcarcel-Arocho plead guilty to charges relating to the October 2017 robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

At the time Breedlove committed these crimes, he was a convicted felon. He completed a six-year sentence for robbery less than two years earlier.

This case was investigated by the FBI and metro police.

