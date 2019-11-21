Nashville man convicted for starting multiple fires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been convicted for setting fires in Nashville.

William Spencer Warner was convicted of setting two fires in Nashville. The first fire happened at the Goodwill facility in the 1000 block of Herman Street on June 12, 2017.

According to a release, the commercial building suffered a partial collapse and heavy fire damage throughout. Investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson. The evidence found during the investigation led to Warner.

Officials said Warner was arrested in June 2017 in Columbus, Indiana for assaulting an officer. It was there he was interviewed by Nashville investigators and confessed to starting the Goodwill fire.

A release says after he was interviewed, he was turned over to federal authorities for terroristic threats.

Fire officials said on January 2, 2019, Warner set fire to the former Haddox Pharmacy in the 1500 block of Charlotte Pike.

Warner was interviewed on January 7 about the fire. He told authorities once he was released from federal custody, he returned to the area of Charlotte Pike and was living in the abandoned Subway building located next to the Pharmacy.

Warner confessed to starting that fire as well. Officials said he was charged with both fires after the interview.

On Wednesday, Warner pleaded guilty to two counts of arson and sentenced to seven years, one year suspended and six years in community corrections.