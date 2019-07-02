Nashville man charged with LGBT hate crime, church burglary in Connecticut

MILFORD, Conn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man told investigators he burglarized a Connecticut church because he felt the pastor and members were supporting and pushing the LGBT agenda, a police report alleges.

Police in Milford, Connecticut responded Monday to Mary Taylor Church on Broad Street for a possible burglary where they discovered someone had entered the building and damaged an office door.

Officers said they quickly determined the man responsible was Charles Yarbrough, 30.

He was arrested on charges including hate crime, burglary and criminal mischief. His bond was set at $50,000.

Milford police said Yarbrough’s listed address is in the Nippers Corner area of Nashville.