Nashville man charged with arson after being accused of starting two separate fires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with arson after reportedly setting two separate fires in Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, Joshua M. Moore set two fires on May 1, 2021.

A witness told officers they saw Moore set a fire in a trash can against a garage in the 900 block of Kirkwood Avenue. Officers said the fire spread and burned the corner of the detached garage at the location.

The incident was captured on security footage and viewed by the arresting officer. Officers said Moore is clearly visible in the footage setting the fire. A witness also positively identified Moore as the person responsible.

A short time after that, Moore reportedly went to a home in the 900 block of Halcyon Avenue, where a homeowner watched him start a fire on their front porch. Moore lit a chair on fire and smashed out a window to the homeowner’s living room.

Like the first incident, Moore was captured setting the fire on security footage. Moore denied being at the scene at Halcyon Avenue when the fire was set but told officers he lit the other fire on Kirkwood Avenue because he was cold.

Moore was arrested and charged arson. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.