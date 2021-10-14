Nashville man charged in fatal shooting of teen brother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The brother of a teen charged in the murder of a Nashville musician, has now been charged in the fatal shooting of their other brother.
Rodale Lewis, 23, was booked at the Metro Nashville Police Department on multiple charges Wednesday, including criminal homicide after his brother Latherious Lewis, 15, was shot to death on October 4, 2021, in Edgehill.
Rodale and Latherious are both related to Diamond Lewis, 17, who pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets on Tuesday, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Arrest affidavits show that a tactical vehicle takedown was planned on Wednesday after Lewis was located at a CVS in South Nashville. He was reportedly in the same Lincoln MKZ that left his brother’s homicide on Oct. 4. Lewis hit a detective’s vehicle head-on as he tried to get away. A car chase then ensued on the interstate until he parked near Ed Temple Blvd. where he proceeded to flee on foot and hide in a trash can. Officials say he was arrested shortly after.
The funeral for Latherious was held at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, the same day Diamond was sentenced.
Rodale was a fugitive in Alabama, with five full extradition warrants out for his arrest. He currently faces several charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and evading arrest.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.