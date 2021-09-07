Nashville man arrested by Hendersonville police after stealing camper

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was arrested by Hendersonville police after they say he stole a camper.

According to a release from police, on September 2, 2021, a Wolf Pup camper was stolen from the Iris Drive area in Hendersonville.

Police responded and investigated the incident which resulted in detectives charging 47-year-old Charles “Shane” Johnson, of Nashville, with theft over $10,000 for stealing the camper.

On Monday, Hendersonville officers located Johnson in Nashville and took him into custody. Johnson is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.

Hendersonville police are still searching for the camper and would ask anyone with information call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)-264-5303.