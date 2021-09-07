Nashville man arrested by Hendersonville police after stealing camper

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hendersonville police, Charles “Shane” Johnson

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was arrested by Hendersonville police after they say he stole a camper.

According to a release from police, on September 2, 2021, a Wolf Pup camper was stolen from the Iris Drive area in Hendersonville.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Police responded and investigated the incident which resulted in detectives charging 47-year-old Charles “Shane” Johnson, of Nashville, with theft over $10,000 for stealing the camper.

On Monday, Hendersonville officers located Johnson in Nashville and took him into custody. Johnson is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.

Hendersonville police are still searching for the camper and would ask anyone with information call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)-264-5303.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss