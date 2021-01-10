Police: Nashville man arrested after spitting in officers face and exposing himself

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was arrested after exposing himself to officers, according to an arrest affidavit from Metro police.

The affidavit states officers were called to the 5700 block of River Road Saturday for a domestic disturbance call.

When they arrived, officers found Matthew Mckenzie on the scene. The affidavit states he began to yell at police and cause a scene. Officers say he told them there was no emergency and that he called 911 just to go to jail.

Officers say Mckenzie continued to yell at them and pulled his pants down, exposing himself to them. MNPD told him he was under arrest but as officers went to place handcuffs on Mckenzie, he stated he did not want to go to jail.

He began resisting arrest and officers stated they had to carry him down the stairs, as he refused to walk. Mckenzie began kicking officers and spit in one of their faces.

Officers were eventually able to place Mckenzie into their police vehicle and took him to booking. He is facing charges of assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and placing a non-emergency 911 call.