Nashville man arrested after punching police officer in the face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police say on Friday they were called to the 260 block of Cumberland Bend about a man hitting signs and not leaving the premises.

When officers got there, they saw Maurice Thompson sitting in the lobby of the Mental Health Co-Op.

When they approached Thompson, he became irate and started yelling profanity at them.

Officers asked Thompson to put his hands behind his back so they could take him into custody.

Thompson then punched one of the officers in the face.

He is facing charges of assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.