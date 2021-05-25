Nashville man accused of threatening Downtown Nashville Partnership Ambassadors with knife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old man ran up to two Downtown Nashville Partnership Ambassadors and threatened them with a knife at a gas station Monday, according to police.

An arrest warrant alleges the two employees were sitting in an open utility vehicle at the Exxon near the intersection of Broadway and 12th Avenue South when Kaefono Smalls ran up to them. Police said he held up the weapon and told the victims “I’m going to slice you up.”

The victims barely had time to get away, but were able to drive off, according to Metro police. When officers arrived, one of the victims rode in a cruiser to try and locate Smalls.

Court documents state the officers later found Smalls off of 7th Avenue South near Drexel Street in South Nashville, where the victims positively identified him. Police did not find a weapon and Smalls denied the incident to officers.

Smalls is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is in the metro jail on a $20,000 bond.