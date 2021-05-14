Nashville launches ‘Shot for a beer, Shot for a cup’ vaccination campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, Mayor John Cooper announced the launch of the “Shot for a Beer, Shot for a Cup” vaccination campaign in Nashville.
Under the new campaign, Davidson County residents can receive a free beer (to patrons 21+) or coffee drink by showing their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card at participating businesses.
The campaign runs through the end of May.
Businesses offering beer:
Chopper
- 1100 B Stratton Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Daddy’s Dog’s
- 5205 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209
Dino’s Restaurant
- 411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Doc Holliday’s Saloon
- 112 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201
Downtown Sporting Club
- 411 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Fat Bottom Brewing Inc
- 800 44th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
Fable Lounge
- 114 28th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
Five Points Pizza
- 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206
- 4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
Hathorne
- 4708 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
Hattie B’s
- 2222 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
- 112 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
- 5209 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
- 5069 Broadway Pl Suite A-103, Nashville, TN 37203
Headquarters Beercard
- 114 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
Hops and Crafts
- 319 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
John A’s
- 2421 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
Layla’s Honky Tonk
- 418 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Legends Corner
- 428 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Little Fib
- 611 Commerce St, Nashville, TN 37203
Mason’s
- 2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
- Minerva Avenue Craft Cocktail House
- 1002 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208
Nashville Palace
- 2611 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214
Paradise Park
- 411 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Rosemary & Beauty Queen
- 1102 Forrest Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Scoreboard Bar & Grill
- 2408 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
Sinema
- 2600 8th Ave S Suite 102, Nashville, TN 3720
TGI Fridays
- 449 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
- The Black Abbey Brewing Company
- 2952 Sidco Dr, Nashville, TN 37204
The Local Distro
- 614 Garfield St, Nashville, TN 37208
The Picnic Tap
- Inside Hunters Station, 975 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206
Urban Juicer
- 1622 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212
Yazoo Brewing Company
- 900 River Bluff Dr, Madison, TN 37115
Businesses offering coffee:
8th & Roast
- 4104 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
- 2108 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
Barista Parlor
- 610 Magazine St, Nashville, TN 37203
- 1200 Clinton St #25, Nashville, TN 37203
- 1230 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
Bongo Java
- 2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212
- 107 S 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206
Frothy Monkey
- 2509 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
- 235 5th Ave. North, Nashville, TN 37219
- 1400 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
- 1701 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206
- *Receive an 8 oz. drip coffee with purchase of an entrée. Monday – Friday, beginning May 17.
Puckett’s
- 500 Church St., Nashville, TN 37219
- *Free coffee, cobbler, appetizer, or breakfast biscuit with purchase.
Stay Golden Restaurant & Roastery
- 2934 Sidco Dr #130, Nashville, TN 37204
The Local Distro
- 614 Garfield St, Nashville, TN 37208
Certain conditions, including required purchase of another menu item, may apply at some participating locations. The Mayor’s Office reminds everyone to consume responsibly and to never drink and drive.
The “Shot for a beer, Shot for a cup” campaign was created in partnership with the Mayor Cooper’s Hospitality Advisory Committee, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, and HospitalityTN.
To learn more about the campaign, click here.
All capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in Davidson County were lifted as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, which marks six weeks since the coronavirus vaccines became available to all adults in Nashville. Six weeks corresponds to the time needed to reach “full immunity” from the slowest of the three available vaccines.
First doses of the vaccine were offered without an appointment at the Music City Center until May 7 with second doses provided until May 28, when the center’s mass vaccination site will permanently shut down.
Vaccinations will still be offered without an appointment at the drive-through site at the former K-mart on Murfreesboro Pike, as well as at Metro health mobile events throughout the county, for anyone 12 and older.
The Metro Public Health Department announced Thursday night that the mask mandate, which had been in effect since late June of last year, would officially end at 5 a.m. on May 14.
Metro health officials said they made the decision following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising that fully vaccinated Americans could ditch the masks indoors in most situations.