Nashville launches ‘Shot for a beer, Shot for a cup’ vaccination campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, Mayor John Cooper announced the launch of the “Shot for a Beer, Shot for a Cup” vaccination campaign in Nashville.

Under the new campaign, Davidson County residents can receive a free beer (to patrons 21+) or coffee drink by showing their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card at participating businesses.

The campaign runs through the end of May.

Businesses offering beer:

Chopper

1100 B Stratton Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Daddy’s Dog’s

5205 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209

Dino’s Restaurant

411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Doc Holliday’s Saloon

112 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201

Downtown Sporting Club

411 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Fat Bottom Brewing Inc

800 44th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209

Fable Lounge

114 28th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203

Five Points Pizza

1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206

4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

Hathorne

4708 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

Hattie B’s

2222 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

112 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

5209 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

5069 Broadway Pl Suite A-103, Nashville, TN 37203

Headquarters Beercard

114 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

Hops and Crafts

319 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

John A’s

2421 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214

Layla’s Honky Tonk

418 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Legends Corner

428 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Little Fib

611 Commerce St, Nashville, TN 37203

Mason’s

2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Minerva Avenue Craft Cocktail House

1002 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208

Nashville Palace

2611 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214

Paradise Park

411 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Rosemary & Beauty Queen

1102 Forrest Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Scoreboard Bar & Grill

2408 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214

Sinema

2600 8th Ave S Suite 102, Nashville, TN 3720

TGI Fridays

449 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214

The Black Abbey Brewing Company

2952 Sidco Dr, Nashville, TN 37204

The Local Distro

614 Garfield St, Nashville, TN 37208

The Picnic Tap

Inside Hunters Station, 975 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206

Urban Juicer

1622 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212

Yazoo Brewing Company

900 River Bluff Dr, Madison, TN 37115

Businesses offering coffee:

8th & Roast

4104 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

2108 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

Barista Parlor

610 Magazine St, Nashville, TN 37203

1200 Clinton St #25, Nashville, TN 37203

1230 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

Bongo Java

2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212

107 S 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206

Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

235 5th Ave. North, Nashville, TN 37219

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206

*Receive an 8 oz. drip coffee with purchase of an entrée. Monday – Friday, beginning May 17.

Puckett’s

500 Church St., Nashville, TN 37219

*Free coffee, cobbler, appetizer, or breakfast biscuit with purchase.

Stay Golden Restaurant & Roastery

2934 Sidco Dr #130, Nashville, TN 37204

The Local Distro

614 Garfield St, Nashville, TN 37208

Certain conditions, including required purchase of another menu item, may apply at some participating locations. The Mayor’s Office reminds everyone to consume responsibly and to never drink and drive.

The “Shot for a beer, Shot for a cup” campaign was created in partnership with the Mayor Cooper’s Hospitality Advisory Committee, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, and HospitalityTN.

To learn more about the campaign, click here.

All capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in Davidson County were lifted as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, which marks six weeks since the coronavirus vaccines became available to all adults in Nashville. Six weeks corresponds to the time needed to reach “full immunity” from the slowest of the three available vaccines.

First doses of the vaccine were offered without an appointment at the Music City Center until May 7 with second doses provided until May 28, when the center’s mass vaccination site will permanently shut down.

Vaccinations will still be offered without an appointment at the drive-through site at the former K-mart on Murfreesboro Pike, as well as at Metro health mobile events throughout the county, for anyone 12 and older.

The Metro Public Health Department announced Thursday night that the mask mandate, which had been in effect since late June of last year, would officially end at 5 a.m. on May 14.

Metro health officials said they made the decision following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising that fully vaccinated Americans could ditch the masks indoors in most situations.