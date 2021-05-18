Nashville juvenile charged for having gun on school property

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have charged a juvenile for bringing a gun onto Hunters Lane High School property.

Police said a 16-year-old student brought a nine-millimeter handgun to campus.

School staff alerted school resource officers of a freshman reportedly in possession of a gun magazine loaded with 14 nine-millimeter bullets. Officers searched the student’s car and found the handgun on the passenger side floorboard.

The 16-year-old admitted the gun was his. He said he brought the weapon in his neighborhood. The teen is facing charges of unlawful possession of a handgun on school property.

No other information was immediately released.

