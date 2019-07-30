Nashville judge rules 911 operators can be held partially responsible in Waffle House shooting lawsuit

Police tape blocks off a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville judge has ruled that Metro Nashville can be held liable for mistakes 911 operators make while processing calls.

The judge ruled as part of a lawsuit that was filed on April 22, 2019. The lawsuit cites News 2’s investigation into why operators sent Metro police to the wrong Waffle House the morning of the mass shooting.

News 2 discovered that the 911 operators ignored the callers’ GPS coordinates, in part, because their electronic phone book had not been updated. Months later, no changes had been made – including to the phone book.

The attorney who filed the lawsuit, Daniel Horwitz, tweeted that the ruling “is an important step towards accountability and stopping preventable tragedies from recurring.”