Nashville International Auto Show starts Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville International Auto Show shifts into drive this weekend.

There will be more than 350 vehicles on display at the Music City Center.

People can get inside the vehicles, learn about updated features, or have kids check out the Power Wheels test track.

“It’s definitely a family friendly environment,” said MotorTrend Event Manager Adam Strong.

There are makes like Nissan, Toyota, Ford, and Chevy in addition to luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes.

“Generally we’ll have Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, maybe even a couple Lamborghini, Ferrari,” Strong said. “It’s a non-seller environment so it’s awesome to come and look. You can get into so many different cars especially since we have over 350 and you can check them all out here. It’s a good environment for anybody who likes cars but also people who are into the buyer’s marker.”

Adult tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under get in for free.

The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re lucky to come to Nashville. Nashville is a great city. It’s conveniently located here for us,” Strong said. “The Music City Center is one of our favorite convention centers. It’s awesome so we’re happy to be here.”

