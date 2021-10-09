Nashville International Airport warns of busy travel days ahead; travelers urged to arrive early

Nashville airport places flags at half-staff to honor victims of deadly Colorado shooting, Courtesy: BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville International Airport is urging passengers to be prepared for busy travel days beginning Sunday.

BNA is expecting heavier than usual traffic due to fall break.

If you’re flying out of the airport, officials recommend arriving at the airport at least two hours before your flight.

Parking has also been impacted by the influx of travelers. If you need to park, airport officials say travelers should go straight to Economy Lot C, as most of the other lots are already full.