Nashville International Airport urging travelers to arrive early Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wednesday was one of the busiest travel days across the United States and now those travelers are wrapping up their Thanksgiving weekends, heading back home ahead of work Monday.

The Nashville International Airport (BNA) is expecting Sunday to be very busy, with the most travelers from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Around the country, more than 40 million people were under winter weather alerts on Saturday morning, according to CNN.

Wind, rain, and snow, all coming from a storm moving from the west and heading northeast.

On Saturday alone, there were nearly 6,000 delays for flights in or coming into the U.S. and nearly 400 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

The National Weather Service says the storm will continue to impact travel into Sunday and Monday in the northeast.

“We were down here visiting my brother for Thanksgiving, and if you look at flight prices tonight compared to tomorrow, it’s a pretty significant difference, so this is what we could get on,” said Mark Ropella traveling from Nashville to Milwaukee Saturday night, “Very happy to be traveling tonight instead of tomorrow morning, I can only imagine how crazy it’s gonna be tomorrow. “

BNA staff is advising people to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled flights.