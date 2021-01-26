Nashville airport ranks in top ten airports with total firearm catches by TSA in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport ranked in the top ten airports Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected guns per million passengers screened at security checkpoints in 2020.

The report states in 2020, TSA caught about ten guns per million passengers screened compared to about five per million passengers in 2019.

The amount of passengers screened did decrease by 500 million people compared to 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 3,257 guns caught in 2020, about 83-percent were loaded. In 2019, there were 4,432 firearms discovered, and 87-percent of those were loaded.

“I commend our officers for their commitment to TSA’s security mission by identifying and stopping these weapons at the TSA checkpoints. Firearms are strictly prohibited onboard planes in the passenger cabin,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye. “Bringing a firearm to a TSA security checkpoint poses a serious risk to TSA officer and passenger safety, and doing so may result in significant fines or arrest.”

Passengers with firearms at checkpoints were stopped at 234 airports nationwide. The top ten airports where TSA officers detected guns at checkpoints in 2020 were:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

For more information, click here.