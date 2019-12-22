Nashville International Airport police make arrest after attempted car rental theft

NASHVIILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Nashville International Airport police say that on Sunday around 5 a.m. a black Nissan Armada with a temporary tag drove into the rental car facility there.

The Nissan Armada has an Army sticker in the back left corner of the rear window.

The vehicle dropped off about 7 black males who then tried to steal several vehicles.

Investigators say these suspects came from Memphis and had plans to take the stolen vehicles back there.

Suspects also attempted to leave property while driving multiple stolen vehicles. They were not successful in this attempt.

Video shows the suspects trying to leave a stolen red pickup truck but they were not able to exit.

Those suspects are then seen getting out of that truck and getting into a white BMW SUV.

Officers are still looking for that BMW.

Several suspects ran away on foot. One male was caught while jumping over a fence.

He has been arrested and charged by Nashville Airport Police.

If you have any information that may lead to identifying the other suspects seen in the video, please call the Airport Police Dispatch Center at 615-275-1703.

