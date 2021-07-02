Nashville International Airport expected to see record high crowds for Fourth of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A big travel holiday weekend is upon us as travelers are back to pre-pandemic levels and flying to vacation destinations, including Music City.

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting more people to travel than any other time this year. Already, agents have seen more than 27,000 travelers go through BNA. This year, TSA set a new single-day record, screening over two million people, the highest checkpoint volume the agency has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nationwide, travel has risen by 80% and the trend is even higher in Nashville, with the number of passengers walking in and out of the airport increasing by more than 90%.

The Fourth of July holiday is expected to draw thousands to the airport, the weekend given the title of the largest celebration in the past 15 months, and already many are feeling the impact.