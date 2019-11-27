Nashville International Airport busy as Middle Tennessee travels for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 55-million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving season.



Here in middle Tennessee, Nashville International Airport saw an influx of passengers, too.



“I’m going to Disney World and I’m really happy because I get to see my two aunts,” said Kathryn Coble.



Like many other families, the Coble’s were met with long lines around 5 a.m. Wednesday.



“We always try to get here at least an hour early, even with TSA Pre-Check,” said Patrick Coble. “We’re glad we did today because there’s a huge line!”Don Gillum is a middle Tennessee native heading to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.



“I’m going for a vacation,” said Gillum. “I’m going to do some deep-sea fishing, I’m going to do a little bit of golfing but I’m just going to relax.”

Each traveler arriving at different times with different destinations and holiday plans.



“We will be traveling to Shreveport, Louisiana,” said Brianna Edwards. “I thought it was going to be a little more crowded than this here today but it’s not too bad right now.”



With no early morning delays at Nashville International Airport, most families were able to reach their destinations; many with the same end-goal in mind.



“Just like everybody else, we plan to stuff our tummies and enjoy family time,” said Bryant Edwards.



If you are flying this week, officials at Nashville International Airport remind you to arrive at least two hours before your flight boards.