Nashville Ink employees trying to move forward after Christmas Day bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The livelihoods of those who work on 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville changed in a matter of seconds on Christmas morning.

More than 40 businesses were either damaged or destroyed in the bombing, including Nashville Ink. Surveillance video from inside of the shop shows the moment of impact. Owner Lior Rose was in Kentucky getting ready to celebrate the holiday with family.

“I got a lot of phone calls from my friends,” Rose said. “Needless to say we cut everything short and packed everything and came back home. We couldn’t get in and couldn’t see what was going on.”

The shop, which has been open since 2009, had already been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t really know how to deal with this,” Rose said. “After COVID, we have been shut down for three months. Then we had to move our shop to a different location and that took about two months. So out of the year, we haven’t been at work for about six months, which is pretty rough.”

So far, longtime customers have tried to help Rose and his seven employees get through the next few months, but they have a long way to go before they can recover.

“It looks like it’s going to take at least a week before we can get in and access the damages and maybe block everything and board everything up,” Rose said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the business move forward and help the employees who will be out of work for the foreseeable future.