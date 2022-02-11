NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Nashville influencer and entrepreneur Mallory Ervin is known to hundreds of thousands of people for her beautiful, seemingly perfect life. But Mallory is now telling the whole story and some of it isn’t pretty, but it’s the subject of her new book, “Living Fully.”

Ervin has lived most of her life under the lights. First on stage as a little girl who loved to sing, as Miss Kentucky and 1st runner-up to Miss America, then on the popular reality TV show, “Amazing Race.”

But even after she stepped away from the actual stage and big screen, she continued her public profile as an online influencer. To most people, she was the epitome of “living fully.”

“For years and years and being in this space, I would always get messages like that, ‘Oh, wish I had your life,’ or, ‘How do you wake up so happy?’ And I would always send back a direct message back and say, ‘Oh, I chose the way that I live now. Like I actually went through this really hard time that I don’t really talk about that much,” remembered Ervin. “And as that just kept going on year after year, I said if I want to make any kind of influence at all, I have to share this.”

What she had to share, was a dark side not many people knew about. Ervin was addicted to pills and it nearly killed her. Her addiction started in 2010 at what appeared to be the height of her career. “I walked off the Miss America stage and did two national television shows, and that’s where my spiral really started,” said Ervin.

She was taking and abusing Adderral and Ambien, a combination doctors warned her about. “I had a doctor look at me and say, ‘I don’t know what you are doing, but if you continue to do this you’re not going to be here much longer,” she recalled.

Her parents saw the red flags, too and helped get her into a rehabilitation facility. But that’s when, Ervin says, everything unraveled for her. She was allowed to leave treatment briefly to get her hair done, a luxury she missed during her stay. That’s when stylists removed her hair extensions and inadvertently, the façade she had put up for the last 10 years.

“It was the lowest low that I have ever felt my life. I had gained 30 pounds, my face was puffy, my hair was two inches long and broken off from damage from where it did lived under these extensions,” said Ervin. “And to this day, that was one of the biggest turning points in my life. And you might be watching this and thinking that’s really funny, that’s kind of superficial to be connected to your hair. But I was so attached to this appearance into this person into this life that I lived.”

Ervin stuck it out and after five and a half months, she was released: in more ways than one. “That was the best thing that ever happened to me in my entire life,” said Ervin. “Sobriety is one thing, I would have died if I would have stayed in this addiction, but it taught me a way to live. And I think that it was the first moment that “living fully” was born, it was the first time that I knew true adversity.”

If adversity is life’s greatest teacher, Ervin had a lot of wisdom to share, which is exactly why she knew she had to write her book. “While I love telling you what dress to wear, the way that I style my hair and makeup, this is why I was put in this position, I believe.”

To Ervin, the definition of “living fully” is not what she once that it was. “Living fully is not the time that I was in Miss America and doing these big things. It’s not a person with 750,000 followers on Instagram. Living fully is what I live now, living a true, grounded and peaceful life. It’s the absence of a lot of things.”

Ervin’s life is anything but empty these days, she’s married to the love of her life, Kyle and she’s a mom of two little boys with another baby on the way.

“Living Fully” is available at local bookstores like Parnassus and Target. It’s also available on Amazon, which is where the book is already listed as a #1 best seller.