Nashville Humane Association helps Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control in difficult situation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) stepped in to help Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control (MACC) after their air conditioning system malfunctioned this week.

On Tuesday, MACC officials posted to Facebook stating that their air conditioning system is still being repaired. Now that all of the dogs have been taken in, they asked for help fostering the kittens. NHA responded to that call.

Kenneth Tallier of NHA told News 2 they were able to take in four kittens and three adult cats.

MACC will provide the food and supplies a foster may need to take one of the kittens in. You can learn more about them here or call 615-862-7928.