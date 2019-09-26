Nashville Humane Association’s longest K9 resident finds forever home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association says its longest K9 resident has found her forever home.

Officials for the nonprofit organization told News 2 Elektra came to the shelter at the end of May.

After four months, and becoming a staff and volunteer favorite, the 3-year-old rottweiler mix went to her new home on Monday.

Kenneth Tallier with the Nashville Humane Association said Elektra was adopted from the shelter when she was a puppy but came back as a “returned adoption” in late spring.

(Photo: Nashville Humane Association)

“Once a pet has a home at NHA, they always have a home here,” Tallier said of returned adoptions.

Elektra found her new forever home with the help of the shelter’s Rover Nights program, which allows people to take a dog home for a night or two at a time.

Tallier said Elektra went on several Rover Nights with her new human before her adoption was made official.

Elektra was featured on News 2’s Furbaby Friday segment in late August.

Last year, the Nashville Humane Association helped more than 3,600 pets find their forever home.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue. Click here for more information.