Nashville Humane Association takes in 19 Gulf Coast dogs ahead of tropical storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — While many people are fleeing the Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco, so are some animals.

The Nashville Humane Association now has nearly 20 new residents from a Gulfport, Mississippi shelter.

The group of dogs hitched a ride on a large truck from The Humane Society of the United States. Volunteers unloaded the pups Monday night.

Becca Morris, Director of Development and Community Outreach at NHA, says Nashville Humane is at the top of the list when it comes to disaster relief.

"We're trying to get animals pre-storm out of those areas. So that the shelters in those areas that are the hardest hit have a place for animals that are displaced," Morris said. "What we're doing is creating the much-needed space when there is a natural disaster. There's so many animals that are displaced during that time, so it allows those local shelters to help those animals that are in greater need."













Dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Gulf Coast.

Morris says that the Mississippi shelter is now empty, ready to house new animals that will turn up during the severe weather events. But the dogs that made it to Music City are now in need of new homes too.

Monday night the dogs evacuated from the Gulf Coast will settle into the Nashville Humane Association. On Tuesday Morris says they will be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Once the dogs pass their medical exams, they will be available for adoption in Middle Tennessee. Morris says they will have the dog’s photos and descriptions posted online later this week.

If you’re interested in adopting a new furry friend from NHA, click here.