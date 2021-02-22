Nashville Humane Association running low on towels, treats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association is running low on certain supplies.

NHA officials say they’re low on bath towels and Pup-Peroni’s for the animals.

Bath towels are used for bedding, baths and provide comfort after spray and neuter surgeries for cats, dogs, kittens and puppies.

Pup-Peroni’s are used for enrichment training at the shelter. They are also looking for kitten pate and blankets for the animals.

There are large yellow bins in the Nashville Humane Association parking lot for contactless drop off locations. Those are accessible during their hours of operation. If you cannot drop off, you can order items from their wish list here.