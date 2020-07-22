Nashville Humane Association plans ‘Feline Frenzy’ adoption event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association has a one-day only kitten and cat adoption event on Thursday, July 23, according to NHA officials.

NHA told News 2 the event will be called ‘Feline Frenzy’ and they will offer special adoption fees.

Kittens will be buy one get one free, and adult cats will cost $45 dollars.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Nashville Humane is visit by appointment only. You must limit your group to two people. Once you are at the shelter, wait outside the front door and an NHA team member will invite you into the building and give additional instructions.

NHA officials are requiring the public to wear a mask at the shelter. There will be no exceptions. They also advise social distancing.

In order to adopt a kitten or cat, you must:

Have the knowledge and consent of your landlord

Be 18 years of age or older

Have a picture I.D. showing your present address

Be able and willing to accept the responsibilities necessary to provide training, proper care, and medical treatment, that a pet requires.

Responsible pet ownership is something that we place a great emphasis on. We want people who are making a mature and thoughtful decision about adding to their family.

Click here for more details about the event and scheduling an appointment.