Nashville Humane Association gets more than enough emergency fosters after power outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association says it has more than enough emergency fosters after putting out a call for help Tuesday afternoon.

The shelter lost power Tuesday afternoon and took to social media to look for emergency overnight fosters.

“We are humbled. Nashville you showed up! We have more than enough fosters for rovernights. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” the nonprofit tweeted around 3 p.m.

In a previous post, the humane association wrote the animals were panting.

“It’s getting really warm in here and muggy. If you can foster one our babies, please come to Nashville Humane,” the nonprofit said in a Facebook video.

Power has since been restored and crews on the scene said equipment malfunction caused the outage.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.