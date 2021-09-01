Nashville Humane Association in desperate need of bath towels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association is asking the public for help by donating bath towels.

The towels are used for bedding, baths and for comfort after spay and neuter surgeries for cats, dogs, kittens and puppies.

There are large yellow bins placed in the parking lot at NHA for contactless drop off donations. Those are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We have large bins located in our parking lot for contactless drop off donations, which are accessible between the hours of 9a-4p, or Bath Towels may be ordered from our @amazon Wish List here: https://t.co/NeOmDcTU8q

♥️New or Gently Used Bath Towels Please & Thank You ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Zk9YEqLeBs — Nashville Humane (@nashvillehumane) September 1, 2021

Bath towels may also be ordered from NHA’s wish list on Amazon.

NHA is located at 213 Oceola Ave, Nashville TN 37209 and new or gently used bath towels are preferred.